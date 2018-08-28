Subscribe for 33¢ / day

ALTA, Iowa -- The Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance to find a dark pickup truck, after an 8-year-old girl riding a bicycle was struck and injured in Alta.

The sheriff's release on Tuesday described the girl being injured just before 2 p.m. Sunday, when a person driving a truck hit and knocked her onto a street and fled. The collision caused a significant head injury to the girl, so she was taken to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake.

The child was riding a bike at the intersection of West Seventh and West Highway streets in Alta. After striking the child, the pickup continued traveling south on West Highway Street, which becomes County Road A-31 south of Alta.

She described the vehicle as being a dark colored, possibly black, GMC truck. There may possibly be damage on the driver’s side of the pickup.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 712-749-2530.

