STORM LAKE, Iowa -- The Storm Lake Police Department is asking for community help in connection with a report of an attempted robbery Monday.
A police release said an incident occurred in the 500 block of East First Street just before 10 p.m.
A woman said she was walking on the street and two black men walked by, with one man grabbing at her purse. She was able to hold onto the purse, then walked to her job and called police. Police said she was not injured.
Police could not find the man in the area.
The suspect is described as approximately 5 foot, 10 inches in height, with a medium build, 30 to 40 years old, with a thin mustache and wearing a red bandana. Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Storm Lake Police Department at 712-732-8010.