Subscribe for 33¢ / day

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- The Storm Lake Police Department is asking for  community help in connection with a report of an attempted robbery Monday.

A police release said an incident occurred in the 500 block of East First Street just before 10 p.m.

A woman said she was walking on the street and two black men walked by, with one man grabbing at her purse. She was able to hold onto the purse, then walked to her job and called police. Police said she was not injured.

Police could not find the man in the area.

The suspect is described as approximately 5 foot, 10 inches in height, with a medium build, 30 to 40 years old, with a thin mustache and wearing a red bandana. Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Storm Lake Police Department at 712-732-8010.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

County and education reporter

Load comments