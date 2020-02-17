You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police seeking person who robbed Spencer convenience store
View Comments

Police seeking person who robbed Spencer convenience store

{{featured_button_text}}
Spencer police seeking

The Spencer Police Department is seeking a man who robbed a convenience store on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Spencer, Iowa.

SPENCER, Iowa -- Police said a man robbed a convenience store after displaying a gun, and are seeking public help in finding him.

The Spencer Police Department said in a Monday release is asking for the public’s assistance in a robbery investigation at the Casey’s General Store located at 800 S. Grand Ave. At approximately 4 a.m. Friday, the armed man approached an employee who was opening the store, and forced the worker inside the building, before taking an undetermined amount of cash.

Police said the robber forced the Casey's employee to drive him to another location in Spencer, before fleeing on foot. The suspect was wearing all black and a ski mask, at the height of 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10.

Police are asking people with video security systems that record roads or sidewalks to contact the department at 712.262-2151, to determine if the footage is useful.

Spencer, a town of 11,233 people, is located in Clay County.

1 person dead after fatal fire in Spencer, Iowa
Northwest Iowa woman charged with selling alcohol to man who died in wreck
Siouxland Strange: Eight charges, but at least they're misdemeanors ... mostly
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News