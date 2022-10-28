 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police seize $100,000 worth of pot in Gayville

Gayville drug bust

More than $100,000 worth of marijuana and marijuana products were seized Wednesday from a Gayville, South Dakota, home.

 Provided by South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation

GAYVILLE, S.D. -- Law enforcement officers seized more than $100,000 in marijuana and guns in a drug bust at a Gayville home.

South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation agents, Yankton Police Department officers and Yankton County Sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant Wednesday at the house. It resulted in the seizure of 22 pounds of marijuana, 751 grams of concentrated marijuana wax, 95 Nerds Rope marijuana edible packages, Suboxone, a Ruger SR-556 rifle, a Glock 48 9mm pistol and $6,250 in cash.

The drugs have an estimated street value of more than $100,000.

Officers arrested David James Brown, who was charged in Yankton County with possession of marijuana, distribution of marijuana, violation of a drug-free zone, two counts of distribution of a controlled substance and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

