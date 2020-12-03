Police: Sibley-Ocheyedan High School student brought handgun to school

SIBLEY, Iowa -- A 17-year-old boy has been charged with a felony for allegedly bringing a handgun to Sibley-Ocheyedan High School Thursday.

Osceola County Sheriff's Lt. Seth Hofman said school administrators learned that the student had a handgun after he told other students about the weapon. The school was briefly locked down, according to Hofman.

The sheriff's office responded to a call from the school at 8:30 a.m. When deputies arrived, Hofman said the student was in the school office and the handgun had already been secured.

The student, who was arrested and charged with carrying a weapon on school property -- a class D felony, is being held at the Osceola County Jail, pending transfer to a juvenile detention facility.

