Police: Sibley-Ocheyedan High School student brought handgun to school

SIBLEY, Iowa -- A 17-year-old boy has been charged with a felony for allegedly bringing a handgun to Sibley-Ocheyedan High School Thursday.
Osceola County Sheriff's Lt. Seth Hofman said school administrators learned that the student had a handgun after he told other students about the weapon. The school was briefly locked down, according to Hofman.
The sheriff's office responded to a call from the school at 8:30 a.m. When deputies arrived, Hofman said the student was in the school office and the handgun had already been secured.
The student, who was arrested and charged with carrying a weapon on school property -- a class D felony, is being held at the Osceola County Jail, pending transfer to a juvenile detention facility.
