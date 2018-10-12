Try 1 month for 99¢
police crime handcuffs

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was arrested Friday after police said he showed a handgun when robbing a taxi driver.

The Sioux City Police Department in a release said Phillip E. White, 32, was arrested on a first-degree robbery charge. Police were called just before 4 a.m. Friday to the 3100 block of Fourth Avenue Place.

The release said the taxi driver reported a male passenger displayed a handgun and demanded cash, then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police said White was arrested at 1:20 p.m. without incident.

White was also arrested on a misdemeanor drug charge.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

County and education reporter

Load comments