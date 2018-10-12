SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was arrested Friday after police said he showed a handgun when robbing a taxi driver.
The Sioux City Police Department in a release said Phillip E. White, 32, was arrested on a first-degree robbery charge. Police were called just before 4 a.m. Friday to the 3100 block of Fourth Avenue Place.
The release said the taxi driver reported a male passenger displayed a handgun and demanded cash, then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police said White was arrested at 1:20 p.m. without incident.
White was also arrested on a misdemeanor drug charge.