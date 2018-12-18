SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been arrested on a felony drug charge after police said he sought to deliver methamphetamine.
Ryan McMurtrey, 31, was arrested by the Sioux City Police Department for possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine. McMurtrey was also charged with other misdemeanor drug offenses and held on $25,000 bond in Woodbury County Jail on Tuesday.
According to filed court documents, McMurtrey on Oct. 2 was pulled over and declined to allow an officer to search a backpack. A search warrant was obtained and the backpack was opened Oct. 9, and a wide variety of drugs, including bags of methamphetamine, and scales and syringes were found by police.