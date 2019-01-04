Try 1 month for 99¢
Marlee Chacon

Marlee Chacon

 B

SIOUX CITY -- Police said a Sioux City man struck another with a skateboard as he attempted a robbery.

Marlee Chacon, 23, was arrested by the Sioux City Police Department on the charge of third-degree robbery.

Court documents said Chacon attempted a robbery at West 19th and Geneva streets Thursday. The victim told police Chacon approached him aggressively and told him to empty his pockets and hand over a backpack.

The victim refused, and Chacon reportedly swung a skateboard and hit him in the arm, causing injury.

Chacon was held on bond in Woodbury County Jail.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

County and education reporter

Government and education reporter.

Load comments