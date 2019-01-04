SIOUX CITY -- Police said a Sioux City man struck another with a skateboard as he attempted a robbery.
Marlee Chacon, 23, was arrested by the Sioux City Police Department on the charge of third-degree robbery.
Court documents said Chacon attempted a robbery at West 19th and Geneva streets Thursday. The victim told police Chacon approached him aggressively and told him to empty his pockets and hand over a backpack.
The victim refused, and Chacon reportedly swung a skateboard and hit him in the arm, causing injury.
Chacon was held on bond in Woodbury County Jail.