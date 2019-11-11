Police thank snow for aiding arrest in South Sioux City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The South Sioux City Police Department on Monday gave thanks to fresh snow that "helped catch" suspects in a stolen vehicle case.

The second snow in the Sioux City metro of the 2019-20 winter season began Sunday night and fell into Monday morning. The police department in a Facebook post said they began assisting Dakota County Sheriff's Office deputies just before midnight, for a stolen vehicle case that dated to Nov. 5.

The post said officers followed tire tracks on the snow and located the vehicle in the alley behind 2620 Dakota Ave. Police officers followed footprints through snow from the stolen vehicle to the 100 block of East 24th Street, and deputies arrested Narciso Paniagua on Monday for being in possession of stolen property.

Soon thereafter, officials arrested Jason Rice, in the 100 block of East 26th Street. Rice told officers he was stabbed, and they observed an open wound on his abdomen, so he was taken to an unspecified hospital.

Police said Rice and Paniagua have a history of being in possession of stolen motor vehicles.