Ponca man charged with attempted enticement of minor

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Ponca, Nebraska, man arrested in August as part of a multi-state human trafficking operation was indicted Tuesday in federal court.

A grand jury indictment charging Timothy Daly, 49, with one count of attempted enticement of a minor was filed in U.S. District Court in Lincoln. If found guilty, Daly would face a maximum possible penalty of life in prison.

According to the indictment, Daly on Aug. 26 attempted to entice a minor to take part in sexual activity with him.

South Sioux City police officers arrested him and five others in August in connection with Operation United Front, a 12-state undercover human trafficking operation to identify victims and subjects of adult and child human trafficking and/or prostitution.

Daly was charged in Dakota County District Court with enticement by use of electronic communication for seeking to pay for sex acts with a 15-year-old girl, who was actually an undercover police officer.

According to court documents, Daly responded to an online prostitution ad, offering $200 and some fast food for sex with what he believed was a 15-year-old girl. When he arrived at the meeting location on Aug. 26, he was arrested and possessed $200, three condoms and food from Arby's. Daly told officers that he had sent messages and photos to the girl in the ad, but did not intend to have sex with her.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.