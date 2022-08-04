 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ponca man charged with sexually assaulting girl

PONCA, Neb. -- Dixon County authorities arrested a Ponca man Wednesday on a charge of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl.

Timothy Reams, 50, faces one count of third-degree sexual assault of a child.

According to court documents, Reams touched the girl early Tuesday while she was sleeping and attempted to have sex with her. The girl was able to resist his efforts, and he stopped. When she began to cry, Reams told her that it was okay and nothing had happened.

Hours later, the girl and her sister notified authorities of the alleged assault.

