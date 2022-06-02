Ponca man enters guilty plea on federal sex charge

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Ponca, Nebraska, man has pleaded guilty in federal court of crossing state lines in order to have sex with a person he believed was a 15-year-old girl.

Timothy Daly, 49, entered his plea Thursday via a video hearing in U.S. District Court in Lincoln to one count of interstate travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

According to terms of a plea agreement, a judge will sentence Daly within a range of 84-96 months in prison. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 25.

According to court documents, Daly responded to an online ad, offering $200 and some fast food for sex with a 15-year-old girl, who was actually an undercover police officer. On Aug. 26, Daly traveled to his job in Iowa and later went to a hotel in South Sioux City, where he had agreed to meet the girl. Daly waited in his vehicle before leaving, then was pulled over by police and arrested.

Charges of attempted sex trafficking of a minor and attempted enticement of a minor will be dismissed at sentencing.

Daly's arrest was one of six that were part of Operation United Front, a 12-state undercover human trafficking operation to identify victims and subjects of adult and child human trafficking and/or prostitution.

