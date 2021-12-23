Ponca man faces new charge in child enticement case

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A second charge has been filed against a Ponca, Nebraska, man accused of attempting to pay for sex acts with a 15-year-old girl.

A superseding indictment filed Dec. 14 in U.S. District Court in Lincoln added one count of attempted sex trafficking of a minor against Timothy Daly.

Daly, 49, previously pleaded not guilty to one count of attempted enticement of a minor.

According to court documents, Daly responded to an online prostitution ad, offering $200 and some fast food for sex with what he believed was a 15-year-old girl, who was actually an undercover police officer. When Daly arrived at the meeting location on Aug. 26, South Sioux City police arrested him. Daly told officers that he had sent messages and photos to the girl in the ad, but did not intend to have sex with her.

In the superseding indictment, Daly is charged with attempting to patronize and solicit the girl from Aug. 23-26, knowing she was under age 18 and that she would be engaging in a commercial sex act.

Daly's arrest was one of six that were part of Operation United Front, a 12-state undercover human trafficking operation to identify victims and subjects of adult and child human trafficking and/or prostitution.

