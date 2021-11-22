 Skip to main content
Ponca man pleads not guilty of attempted enticement of 15-year-old

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Ponca, Nebraska, man pleaded not guilty Friday of attempting to pay for sex acts with a 15-year-old girl.

Timothy Daly, 49, entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Lincoln to one count of attempted enticement of a minor.

Timothy Daly

Daly 

According to court documents, Daly responded to an online prostitution ad, offering $200 and some fast food for sex with what he believed was a 15-year-old girl, who was actually an undercover police officer. When Daly arrived at the meeting location on Aug. 26, South Sioux City police arrested him. Daly told officers that he had sent messages and photos to the girl in the ad, but did not intend to have sex with her.

The arrest was one of six that were part of Operation United Front, a 12-state undercover human trafficking operation to identify victims and subjects of adult and child human trafficking and/or prostitution.

Courtroom gavel and law books

