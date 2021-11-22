Ponca man pleads not guilty of attempted enticement of 15-year-old

According to court documents, Daly responded to an online prostitution ad, offering $200 and some fast food for sex with what he believed was a 15-year-old girl, who was actually an undercover police officer. When Daly arrived at the meeting location on Aug. 26, South Sioux City police arrested him. Daly told officers that he had sent messages and photos to the girl in the ad, but did not intend to have sex with her.