Ponca man pleads not guilty of sexually assaulting girl

PONCA, Neb. — A Ponca man has pleaded not guilty of sexually assaulting a girl.

Timothy Reams, 51, entered his plea Monday in Dixon County District Court to one count of third-degree sexual assault of a child.

According to court documents, Reams touched the girl, who was under age 12, on Aug. 2 while she was sleeping and attempted to have sex with her. The girl was able to resist his efforts, and he stopped. When she began to cry, Reams told her that it was okay and nothing had happened.

Hours later, the girl and her sister notified authorities of the alleged assault.

