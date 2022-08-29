Ponca man sentenced to federal prison for seeking sex with minor

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Ponca, Nebraska, man was sentenced Monday to seven years in federal prison for crossing state lines to have sex with a person he believed was a 15-year-old girl.

Timothy Daly, 50, pleaded guilty in June in U.S. District Court in Lincoln to one count of interstate travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor. He must serve five years of supervised release after completing his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system. Charges of attempted sex trafficking of a minor and attempted enticement of a minor were dismissed.

Daly had responded to an online ad, offering $200 and some fast food for sex with the girl, who was actually an undercover police officer. Daly was arrested on Aug. 26, 2021, after traveling to his job in Iowa and later going to a hotel in South Sioux City, where he had agreed to meet the girl. Daly waited in his vehicle before leaving, then was pulled over by police.

Daly's arrest was one of six that were part of Operation United Front, a 12-state undercover human trafficking operation to identify victims and subjects of adult and child human trafficking and/or prostitution.