Possible blood found on boots, pants during search for Surber

Later that morning, Ray Stanley was in his backyard and saw a man walking down the gravel road past his home about 60-70 yards away. Stanley said he believed the man saw him, then moved down into the ditch as if to make it harder to be seen. His shirt was pulled up around his face as if to hide it.

"I seemed to me like strange behavior for someone just walking down the road," Stanley said.

A few minutes later, a black SUV left the Surber farm and stopped next to the man, who got in. The SUV drove away. Ray and Kama Stanley both identified a photo of a black Yukon Denali that belonged to Surber as the vehicle they saw that day.

During testimony on Thursday, jurors were told that Kubik's right arm and leg were found in the trunk of a car on the Surber farm, several miles away from his rural Emerson home, where he had last been seen the night before.

Sarah Surber said she knew of Kubik, and Andres had told her a month or two earlier that Kubik had threatened him with a crowbar over an unpaid debt.

"He was upset because he though (Kubik) was going to hurt him," Sarah Surber said. The incident was never reported to police, she said.