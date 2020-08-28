Possible blood found on boots, pants during search for Surber

DAKOTA CITY -- Andres Surber was not supposed to be on the family's vacant farmstead in rural Dixon County.
Upon hearing from a neighbor that his black SUV was seen leaving the property the morning of Nov. 2, 2016, his mother was unhappy.
"I didn't want him out there messing around," Sarah Surber testified Friday, the second day of testimony in Surber's trial for the death of Kraig Kubik.
Sarah Surber had asked the neighbors, Ray and Kama Stanley to let her know if she ever saw her son at the farm, located across a gravel road from their acreage.
"She had told us before that Andres was not supposed to be out there," Ray Stanley said.
Surber, 29, of Wakefield, Nebraska, has pleaded not guilty in Dakota County District Court to first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He is accused of shooting Kubik on Nov. 1, 2016, with a 9mm firearm and dismembering the body.
Ray and Kama Stanley both testified that heard loud music coming from the Surber farm on Nov. 2.
"It started to feel like something was going on," Ray Stanley said.
Later that morning, Ray Stanley was in his backyard and saw a man walking down the gravel road past his home about 60-70 yards away. Stanley said he believed the man saw him, then moved down into the ditch as if to make it harder to be seen. His shirt was pulled up around his face as if to hide it.
"I seemed to me like strange behavior for someone just walking down the road," Stanley said.
A few minutes later, a black SUV left the Surber farm and stopped next to the man, who got in. The SUV drove away. Ray and Kama Stanley both identified a photo of a black Yukon Denali that belonged to Surber as the vehicle they saw that day.
During testimony on Thursday, jurors were told that Kubik's right arm and leg were found in the trunk of a car on the Surber farm, several miles away from his rural Emerson home, where he had last been seen the night before.
Sarah Surber said she knew of Kubik, and Andres had told her a month or two earlier that Kubik had threatened him with a crowbar over an unpaid debt.
"He was upset because he though (Kubik) was going to hurt him," Sarah Surber said. The incident was never reported to police, she said.
Authorities were summoned to Kubik's trailer Nov. 2 after his son told his teacher at school that his father was dead. Deputies who went to Kubik's home identified Surber as a person of interest after viewing surveillance video that showed him and Brayan Galvan Hernandez enter Kubik's home sometime after 10:30 p.m. Nov. 1. The three exited the trailer shortly after.
As deputies were searching for Kubik, Surber and Galvan-Hernandez, Sarah Surber called then-Dixon County Sheriff's Deputy Roger Peterson.
"She said, 'I know something's going on. You might want to look at the farm,'" Peterson said.
Surber was located that day at Galvan-Hernandez' home in Wakefield.
Dakota County Chief Deputy Sheriff Tim Decker said Surber was wet and wearing a towel and it appeared he had just gotten out of the shower. Surber was arrested and handcuffed. He was escorted to a detached garage, where Surber said he had some clothes he could put on before being taken for questioning.
Sheriff's deputies searching for Andres Surber found him at a Wakefield, Nebraska, home, along with a few other items that caught their attention.
As he and another deputy went from room to room inside the house, calling for Surber, Dakota County Sheriff's Deputy Sergio Castillo observed a pair of work boots that had dark spots, potentially blood, on them in a laundry room.
Meanwhile, in a detached garage next to the house, Dakota County Sheriff's Sgt. Todd Hammer saw a pile of folded clothes. Nothing immediately caught his eye, he said, but after picking up the individual items, he noticed what appeared to be blood on the bottom of the legs on a pair of pants.
The boots and pants both were shown to jurors on Friday,
The deputies, all involved in the search for Kubik, who was missing, had gone to the Wakefield house -- the residence of Brayan Galvan-Hernandez -- on information that Surber was living there.
On cross examination from defense attorney Todd Lancaster, Hammer said he began sifting through the clothes in the garage to search for a possible weapon, though authorities had no information at that point in their search for Kubik about any weapons. Hammer told Lancaster he didn't see any bulges or other signs that a gun or other weapon might be hidden among or under the clothing.
Lancaster had previously sought to have the evidence suppressed in a pretrial motion, arguing the clothing's seizure was the result of an illegal search because the pants and suspected blood were not clearly visible, giving Hammer no reason to search through the pile. A previous judge had ruled the evidence admissible.
Lancaster renewed his motion to suppress after the jury was dismissed for lunch and asked for a mistrial because the jurors had now seen the disputed evidence. District Judge Bryan Meismer overruled both motions.
Inside the garage, Decker said, Surber stopped in front of the pile of clothes Hammer had already checked out, saw the pants and stared at them. He then found some other clothes, which Decker said appeared to be dirty, put them on and left with the deputies.
Galvan-Hernandez also was arrested. He has since pleaded to attempted second-degree murder and accessory to a felony and was sentenced to 50-60 years in prison.
Kubik's right arm and right leg were found inside the trunk of a car at an abandoned farm owned by the Surber family 24 miles away from Kubik's rural Emerson home on Nov. 2, 2016. The rest of his remains were found three days later in a culvert near the farm.
Autopsy results showed that Kubik, 42, died of a single gunshot wound to the back of the head.
