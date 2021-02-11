Possible Sioux City shooting witness leads police on car chase

SIOUX CITY -- A possible witness to a Wednesday shooting in Sioux City led police on a chase that ended with her arrest on drug possession charges.

Tara Martin, 34, of Sioux City, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail Wednesday on charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and eluding. Her bond was set at $10,000.

Police officers responding to a shooting at 1:51 a.m. in the 1400 block of Myrtle Street attempted to make contact with Martin, who had been parked near the house where the shooting took place.

According to court documents, Martin fled in her car, leading officers on a chase that proceeded into Plymouth County and back into Sioux City, where the car was stopped at Hamilton Boulevard and Eton Court.

Officers observed a plastic baggie containing methamphetamine on the passenger seat of the car. A passenger in the car later told police that Martin had thrown a bag containing methamphetamine, baggies and a digital scale out of the car by a bridge in the 1500 block of Hamilton Boulevard, the complaint said.