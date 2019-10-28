{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A mail carrier who worked in Pocahontas, Iowa, has pleaded guilty to opening mail and stealing money and drugs.

Cassandra Rheuport, 30, of Rolfe, Iowa, entered her plea Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to theft of mail by a postal employee. She faces a possible maximum sentence of five years in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Rheuport admitted that from about February 2018 through July 28, 2018, she opened mail and/or stole mail and took at least $395 as well as narcotic medications prescribed to others.

