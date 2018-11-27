NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- Two separate traffic stops yielded 78 pounds of marijuana and two arrests near North Platte.
According to a release from the Nebraska State Patrol, the first traffic stop occurred on Nov. 18 on Interstate 80 and Exit 179. The driver was pulled over for speeding and a K9 unit detected a controlled substance in the vehicle.
Doreen Cahill, 27, of Jacksonville, North Carolina was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp. Troopers found 48 pounds of high grade marijuana concealed in luggage in the vehicle.
The second stop on Nov. 26 after the driver failed to signal near mile marker 189 on I-80. A search of the vehicle was conducted after a trooper became suspicious of criminal activity. 30 pounds of high grade marijuana were discovered and both driver and passenger were arrested and interviewed.
The driver was released after being interviewed but the 17-year-old passenger was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp.