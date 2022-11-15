Previewing the upcoming season of the Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles podcast

To kick off our brand new Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles series, we wanted to take a minute to introduce our new co-host Nat Cardona. You might know her from her daily video series Five to Know.

That show wound down around the start of the pandemic, but Nat back with us now in the world of audio and she's brought along a deep love of the true-crime genre.

This series coming up will focus on Greensboro, North Carolina, and one of America's lesser known serial killers, Robert Sylvester Alston. If you or anyone you know lived in or near Greensboro in the early 90s and has any memories of the city or the string of bodies that were discovered, we'd love to hear from you so please reach out to Chris Lay (chris.lay@lee.net) and we will absolutely be in touch.

About this program

Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles is a product of Lee Enterprises. The show is produced and hosted by Nat Cardona and Chris Lay. If you appreciate what we're doing we encourage you to support whichever newspaper it is that serves your community.

More about some of the topics we touch on this week