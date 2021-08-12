Primghar man sentenced to federal prison for selling meth

SIOUX CITY -- A Primghar, Iowa, man has been sentenced to more than six years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.

Jeremiah Bottjen, 38, pleaded guilty in March in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. He was sentenced July 28 to 78 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Bottjen on Sept. 24 led Clay County Sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase through a construction zone before crashing his vehicle. Deputies searched Bottjen and his vehicle and found a digital scale with methamphetamine residue and a torch. The also found a grocery sack containing a softball-sized amount of meth. Bottjen later admitted selling meth in the area during the months prior to his arrest.