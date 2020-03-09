Primghar man sentenced to prison for stealing 55 guns

SIOUX CITY -- A Primghar, Iowa, man has been sentenced to federal prison for breaking into his parents' home and stealing 55 guns.
Thomas Ginger Jr., 45, was sentenced Friday to 18 months in prison. He had pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Ginger left his family at a hospital after learning his father had died, broke into his mother's home and took 55 firearms that belonged to his father's Federal Firearm Licensee business. Ginger also took $7,700 in cash and a briefcase containing a coin collection. After initially lying to authorities about the theft, he confessed after the firearms were discovered.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.