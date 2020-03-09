You are the owner of this article.
Primghar man sentenced to prison for stealing 55 guns
SIOUX CITY -- A Primghar, Iowa, man has been sentenced to federal prison for breaking into his parents' home and stealing 55 guns.

Thomas Ginger Jr., 45, was sentenced Friday to 18 months in prison. He had pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Ginger left his family at a hospital after learning his father had died, broke into his mother's home and took 55 firearms that belonged to his father's Federal Firearm Licensee business. Ginger also took $7,700 in cash and a briefcase containing a coin collection. After initially lying to authorities about the theft, he confessed after the firearms were discovered.

