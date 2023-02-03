STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Prosecutors have asked for the dismissal of a case against a Storm Lake woman who had been charged with stabbing her boyfriend.

Assistant Buena Vista County Attorney Ashley Herrig on Thursday filed a motion to dismiss charges against Jezebella Ehsa, 20, of Storm Lake, who had been arrested Dec. 20 on charges of willful injury causing serious injury and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.

Herrig said that in making her motion, she had considered factors such as the nature of the offense, evidence, Ehsa's age, criminal history and background, available diversionary programs and costs of prosecuting the crime in relation to its seriousness.

Ehsa was accused of stabbing her boyfriend near his left shoulder blade during an argument at their Storm Lake home with a 6-inch knife. The man's left lung was punctured, resulting in significant blood loss, and he was flown to a Sioux City hospital because of the severity of the wound.