Prosecutors amend charges against Rogers

DAKOTA CITY -- Prosecutors have added another count of child sexual assault to the list of charges filed against a former South Sioux City High School assistant football coach accused of having sex with two female students.

Nathan Rogers now faces two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child in a second case filed against him. Prosecutors also added a charge of tampering with a witness and dropped two pornography-related charges because Rogers now faces child porn charges in federal court.

The amended charges were filed Tuesday in Dakota County District Court. Rogers, 26, of South Sioux City, now is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, tampering with a witness, first-degree sexual assault by a school employee, child abuse and enticement by electronic communication device. Rogers requested a preliminary hearing on the new charges, and the case will be remanded to Dakota County Court for scheduling. The child sexual assault charges carry a potential sentence of life in prison if Rogers is found guilty. He is scheduled to stand trial Feb. 9.

The amended information now cites two incidents in which Rogers is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl. The tampering charge alleges that on March 9, 2020, he attempted to persuade a witness to give false information or withhold it or avoid legal summons to provide evidence or speak with investigators.

According to court documents, Rogers had sex with the high school student numerous times, including on Nov. 18 and 19 in 2020.

Rogers is charged in a separate Dakota County case with first-degree sexual assault and child abuse in connection with an alleged assault of another 15-year-old girl at his home in December. Rogers told investigators the sex was consensual. That case also is scheduled for trial on Feb. 9, though prosecutors told District Judge Bryan Meismer on Tuesday they plan to try the other case first.

The second case was filed after authorities investigating the first case reviewed contents of Rogers' cellphone and discovered photos and videos of him having sex with the second girl. The two also had sent each other nude photos of themselves on their phones.

Those videos and photos led federal authorities to charge Rogers with single counts of production of child pornography and receipt of child pornography. A trial is scheduled for Dec. 20 in U.S. District Court in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Rogers was fired from his job as an assistant football coach at South Sioux City High School on March 3 after the first girl reported the alleged assault to a school employee. He was arrested March 26 and remains in custody in the Dakota County Jail.

