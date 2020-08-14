Psychiatrist says Elliot Stowe knew killing grandmother was wrong

ONAWA, Iowa -- Even if he had been having delusions or hallucinations at the time Cheryl Stowe was killed, her grandson knew that beating her with a baseball bat would cause her death and that it was wrong, a psychiatrist testified Friday.
Dr. James Dennert said he reviewed the reports of two other psychiatrists who had examined Eliot Stowe, as well as medical records and video taken during Stowe's arrest and booking into the Monona County Jail and concluded that Stowe was not insane at the time of his grandmother's death on or around June 23, 2018.
"My opinion is the defendant did not suffer a mental illness or impairment of derangement at the time of the event that would impair his actions or prevent him from knowing the difference between right and wrong," said Dennert, who moved to Arizona from Iowa in 2015 but continues to see patients via telemedicine appointments at a Clinton, Iowa, hospital.
Two forensic psychologists, one of them initially hired by the prosecution, previously testified for the defense that Stowe had schizophrenia at the time of his grandmother's death and he continues to be treated for the mental illness.
Stowe, 22, has pleaded not guilty in Monona County District Court to one count of first-degree murder and is accused of killing Cheryl Stowe, 66, at their rural Castana home. Her body was found wrapped in a rug and duct tape at the edge of a cornfield near her home on June 27, 2018, a day after her supervisor had asked authorities to check on her because she had not shown up for a meeting in Des Moines. An autopsy report said that Stowe's death was the result of "complex homicidal violence."
Dennert said Eliot Stowe's attempts to conceal the body, clean up blood in the house and burn the baseball bat in a fire pit showed that he knew his actions were wrong. He also told officers who came to the home to check on Cheryl Stowe that she had been picked up by friends days earlier and driven to the airport.
"All of his behaviors are the most reasonable interpretation that he recognized the difference between right and wrong," Dennert said.
From reviewing Stowe's records, Dennert said his actions would support a diagnosis of an antisocial personality disorder, but not schizophrenia. He said the other doctors relied on Stowe's own claims about delusions and hallucinations months after Cheryl Stowe's death in reaching their diagnoses.
Dennert testified under both direct and cross examination that he did not conduct an interview with Stowe and that he was not asked to.
"I don't believe interviewing the defendant would add any information that I don't already have," Dennert said in response to public defender Jennifer Solberg's questioning.
Stowe was arrested on June 26, 2018, not for the death of his grandmother, but on an outstanding warrant for a parole violation. During his initial appearance before a magistrate, he made comments that the magistrate was not a real judge and referred to other hallucinations. He was sent for a mental health examination to the Iowa Department of Corrections in Oakdale, where he was diagnosed with a psychotic disorder and declared incompetent to stand trial. After his competence was restored through treatment, he was arrested and charged in November 2018 with Cheryl Stowe's death.
Friends testified earlier in the trial that Cheryl Stowe had become frustrated with her grandson's struggle to comply with terms of his parole. During his closing statement Friday, Assistant Iowa Attorney General Andrew Prosser said Eliot Stowe was upset after his grandmother confronted him about turning himself in on the arrest warrant, an action that would likely mean he would be returned to prison.
"When confronted by Cheryl about turning himself in, he killed her," Prosser said, concluding the fourth day of the trial.
Because the case is being tried before District Judge Zachary Hindman and not a jury, Solberg chose to file a written closing statement, which is due by Aug. 24. Prosser has until Aug. 31 to file a rebuttal before Hindman begins to deliberate and reach a verdict.
