Psychiatrist says Elliot Stowe knew killing grandmother was wrong

ONAWA, Iowa -- Even if he had been having delusions or hallucinations at the time Cheryl Stowe was killed, her grandson knew that beating her with a baseball bat would cause her death and that it was wrong, a psychiatrist testified Friday.

Dr. James Dennert said he reviewed the reports of two other psychiatrists who had examined Eliot Stowe, as well as medical records and video taken during Stowe's arrest and booking into the Monona County Jail and concluded that Stowe was not insane at the time of his grandmother's death on or around June 23, 2018.

"My opinion is the defendant did not suffer a mental illness or impairment of derangement at the time of the event that would impair his actions or prevent him from knowing the difference between right and wrong," said Dennert, who moved to Arizona from Iowa in 2015 but continues to see patients via telemedicine appointments at a Clinton, Iowa, hospital.

Two forensic psychologists, one of them initially hired by the prosecution, previously testified for the defense that Stowe had schizophrenia at the time of his grandmother's death and he continues to be treated for the mental illness.