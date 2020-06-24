Racial slur painted in Sioux City park near War Eagle Monument

He added, "The racist defacement and vandalism that occurred in this sacred space should be a wake-up call to all. Without the efforts and friendships developed between Chief War Eagle and others from the Yankton Sioux Tribe with non-native settlers, there simply would be no Sioux City in existence today."

The monument marks the grave of the Lakota leader, who died in 1851. It is on a bluff overlooking the Missouri and Big Sioux rivers.

McClure said the department is working with the local Native American community to educate residents on the significance of the park.

"I would like to remind the public that abuse of the park is considered very disrespectful towards Chief War Eagle and his family who are buried there. We would hope that anyone visiting the park would treat it with the same reverence that a cemetery would be treated," McClure said.

O'Connor said he wishes police would patrol the park more frequently, as he said it is a magnet for frequent vandalism, illegal dumping and drug use.