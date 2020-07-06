Rager to retire from Nebraska bench

"It has been my extreme privilege and honor to serve in this capacity for 19 years," he said in his announcement letter to Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Rager was appointed to the county court bench in 2001 in Nebraska's 6th Judicial District, which includes Dakota, Cedar, Dixon, Thurston, Burt and Washington counties. A graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the University of Nebraska College of Law, he was a private-practice lawyer from in Omaha and South Sioux City from 1977-2001.