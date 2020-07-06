You are the owner of this article.
Rager to retire from Nebraska bench
Rager to retire from Nebraska bench

Kurt Rager

Rager

 Provided by State of Nebraska Judicial Branch

DAKOTA CITY -- Nebraska County Court Judge Kurt Rager has announced his retirement after 19 years on the bench.

A South Sioux City High School graduate, Rager will retire on July 31.

"It has been my extreme privilege and honor to serve in this capacity for 19 years," he said in his announcement letter to Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Rager was appointed to the county court bench in 2001 in Nebraska's 6th Judicial District, which includes Dakota, Cedar, Dixon, Thurston, Burt and Washington counties. A graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the University of Nebraska College of Law, he was a private-practice lawyer from in Omaha and South Sioux City from 1977-2001.

