HARTINGTON, Neb. -- A Randolph, Nebraska, man was sentenced Monday to up to 53 years in prison for sexually assaulting at least five children.
Clinton Pollard, 34, had pleaded no contest in September in Cedar County District Court to two counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child, three counts of attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child and one count of manufacture, visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct of a child. The charges were filed in five separate cases.
District Judge Paul Vaughan sentenced Pollard to 45-53 years in prison, giving him credit for more than a year already spent in custody awaiting resolution of the cases.
Pollard had sexual contact with the children from November 2012 through Sept. 1, 2017. Victims include a female age 12-16, a 12-year old female, a third female age 14 or younger and two males under age 12.
A video Pollard recorded with one of his female victims was found on a flash drive.
Pollard has pleaded guilty to child sexual assault charges in Pierce County, Nebraska, and is scheduled to be sentenced there later this month.