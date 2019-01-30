Try 1 month for 99¢

HARTINGTON, Neb. -- A Randolph, Nebraska, man has been sentenced to prison for beating and choking a woman and then threatening a witness.

Evan Brandt, 36, had pleaded guilty in Cedar County District Court to first-degree domestic assault and terroristic threats. District Judge Paul Vaughan on Monday sentenced him to five to eight years in prison. Brandt must serve two and a half years before he's eligible for parole.

On May 27, Brandt assaulted the woman at a home in Randolph. Brandt later pointed a pellet gun at a witness who had intervened in the assault.

