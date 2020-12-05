Recent homicides push Sioux City above annual average

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City police are awaiting a medical examiner's report on a body found Tuesday before officially classifying it as a homicide.

Even if it's not, the city has surpassed its annual average of homicides in 2020, a year in which other violent crimes are either up slightly or trending downward.

Prior to Tuesday's discovery of the body, whose identity has yet to be released, in an apartment at 2601 Douglas St., the city had four homicides, five if the latest case is added to that list. Sioux City averages two homicides per year. The city had three in 2019 and seven in 2018, the highest total in 17 years.

Two of the homicides have occurred since Nov. 1. Police believe the person whose body was found died in November.

All five cases appear to be random events, Sioux City community policing Sgt. Jeremy McClure said.

"Looking at the circumstances, it seems to be coincidental," McClure said. "Sometimes there's no rhyme or reason to why they happen or when they happen."