Rembrandt egg producer sues over fatal barn collapse

SIOUX CITY -- A Rembrandt, Iowa, egg producer has filed a lawsuit alleging that an Italian company's negligence led to a barn collapse that killed a worker and cost the farm more than $21 million.

Rembrandt Enterprises says fasteners and brackets supporting chicken cages were not installed during the barn's 2007 construction and a poorly designed feeder rail system contributed to the collapse of the building near Rembrandt.

"... the poultry system collapse in question was caused by the negligence, carelessness and recklessness of defendant ... in their design, manufacturing and installation of the poultry caging systems," Rembrandt's attorney, Thomas Henderson, of Des Moines, said in the lawsuit, filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City.

Humberto Jesus Lopez, of Worthington, Minnesota, was trapped and killed after the barn's caging system collapsed on Feb. 14, 2020.