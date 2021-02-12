Rembrandt egg producer sues over fatal barn collapse

SIOUX CITY -- A Rembrandt, Iowa, egg producer has filed a lawsuit alleging that an Italian company's negligence led to a barn collapse that killed a worker and cost the farm more than $21 million.
Rembrandt Enterprises says fasteners and brackets supporting chicken cages were not installed during the barn's 2007 construction and a poorly designed feeder rail system contributed to the collapse of the building near Rembrandt.
"... the poultry system collapse in question was caused by the negligence, carelessness and recklessness of defendant ... in their design, manufacturing and installation of the poultry caging systems," Rembrandt's attorney, Thomas Henderson, of Des Moines, said in the lawsuit, filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City.
Humberto Jesus Lopez, of Worthington, Minnesota, was trapped and killed after the barn's caging system collapsed on Feb. 14, 2020.
Tecno Poultry Equipment, an Italian company, designed, built and oversaw installation of the chicken caging system in the barn. The lawsuit says that during construction of the caging system, several brackets that support the cages were not installed. The design of a feeder rail system also created instability in the caging system because the movement of the feeder trolley and inconsistent weight distribution caused screws throughout the caging system to loosen or fall out.
Over time, those factors, combined with weather, caused the structure to fail and collapse.
Rembrandt says Tecno's product was defective and the company was negligent in its design and installation.
The egg company is seeking a judgment for damages, which include substantial damage to the barn's egg conveyor and environmental control systems, significant business interruption loss and expenses incurred after the barn collapse.