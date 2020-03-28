You are the owner of this article.
Remsen man arrested on child pornography charges
Remsen man arrested on child pornography charges

REMSEN, Iowa -- A Remsen man is facing aggravated misdemeanor child pornography charges. 

According to a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, 39-year-old Aaron Matthew Henry of Remsen was arrested March 26 in Plymouth County following an investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation's (DCI) Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, along with assistance from the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office.   

He faces three aggravated misdemeanor counts of purchasing/possessing depictions of a minor in a sex act, an aggravated misdemeanor. 

