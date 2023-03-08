SIOUX CITY — A Remsen, Iowa, man has pleaded guilty of stabbing another man in Sioux City.

Francisco Tapia, 25, entered his written plea Monday in Woodbury County District Court to three counts of willful injury and one count of second-offense possession of a controlled substance.

According to terms of a plea agreement, he will be sentenced to 32 years in prison. A sentencing date has not been set.

Tapia stabbed another man three times in the back, right arm and right leg Jan. 14 in the 2700 block of Floyd Boulevard. Tapia assaulted the man inside a laundry, and as the victim was walking away, Tapia stabbed him. The victim was treated for potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police officers viewing a surveillance video of the incident identified Tapia as the suspect and found him three hours later inside a garage in the 1500 block of 23rd Street sleeping in vehicle that did not belong to him, armed with a knife and in possession of psychedelic mushrooms.

Tapia was originally charged with attempted murder in addition to the willful injury and drug possession charges, but the attempted murder charge was later amended to two counts of willful injury.