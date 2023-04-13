SIOUX CITY — A Remsen, Iowa, man was sentenced Thursday to 32 years in prison for stabbing another man in Sioux City.

Francisco Tapia, 25, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to three counts of willful injury and one count of second-offense possession of a controlled substance. An original charge of attempted murder was amended to two counts of willful injury as part of a plea agreement.

District Judge James Daane sentenced Tapia according to terms of the plea agreement. Tapia must serve 15 years before he's eligible for parole.

Tapia stabbed the other man three times in the back, right arm and right leg Jan. 14 in the 2700 block of Floyd Boulevard. Tapia assaulted the man inside a laundry, and as the victim was walking away, Tapia stabbed him. The victim was treated for potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police officers viewing a surveillance video of the incident identified Tapia as the suspect and found him three hours later inside a garage in the 1500 block of 23rd Street sleeping in vehicle that did not belong to him, armed with a knife and in possession of psychedelic mushrooms.