SIOUX CITY -- A Remsen, Iowa, man has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison for lying about his record when trying to buy a gun.

Dean Kohler, 56, pleaded guilty in October in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of making false statements during the purchase of a firearm. He was sentenced Wednesday to 33 months in prison. He must serve three years on supervised release after completing his prison sentence.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Kohler was trying to buy a rifle from a licensed firearms dealer in Sioux City and lied about having never been found by a court to be mentally defective and that he was not subject to a protection order. A federal background check discovered Kohler was twice adjudicated as being mentally defective and at the time of the attempted purchase had a protection order issued against him. His criminal history includes operating while intoxicated, assault with a dangerous weapon and harassment.

When the background check prevented the sale, Kohler found a private party willing to sell him a gun.