Remsen man to serve 27 years prison on drug charges

LE MARS, Iowa -- A Remsen, Iowa, man has been sentenced to serve 27 years in prison for drug crimes in two Northwest Iowa counties.

Ronald Vandom, 49, was sentenced Monday in Plymouth County District Court to 10 years in prison for delivery or possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

He was arrested after a Nov. 13 traffic stop in Le Mars in which methamphetamine was found inside the vehicle he was driving.

District Judge Patrick Tott ordered the sentence to be served consecutive to a 17-year prison sentence Vandom received on drug and operating while intoxicated charges in January in Woodbury County.

