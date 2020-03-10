Remsen man to serve 27 years prison on drug charges

LE MARS, Iowa -- A Remsen, Iowa, man has been sentenced to serve 27 years in prison for drug crimes in two Northwest Iowa counties.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Ronald Vandom, 49, was sentenced Monday in Plymouth County District Court to 10 years in prison for delivery or possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
He was arrested after a Nov. 13 traffic stop in Le Mars in which methamphetamine was found inside the vehicle he was driving.
District Judge Patrick Tott ordered the sentence to be served consecutive to a 17-year prison sentence Vandom received on drug and operating while intoxicated charges in January in Woodbury County.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.