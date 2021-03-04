Remsen woman charged with insurance fraud

DES MOINES -- A Remsen, Iowa, woman has been charged with attempting to defraud her insurance company when filing a claim for a car accident.
Stephanie Rink, 32, is charged in Plymouth County District Court with one count of insurance fraud -- presenting false information, a Class D felony. She was arrested Feb. 25.
According to a criminal complaint filed by the Iowa Insurance Fraud Bureau, Rink was involved in a single-car collision near Le Mars in June 2019 and in a second collision in August 2019 in Remsen. Rink received $2,503 from her insurance company for damages sustained in the first collision.
After the second collision, the complaint said, Rink provided false information to her insurance company indicating damage from the June collision had been repaired, when it had not, in order to obtain additional insurance benefits to which she would not have otherwise been entitled.
