Remsen woman enters not guilty plea for stealing money from dependent adult

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Remsen, Iowa, woman has pleaded not guilty of stealing more than $10,000 from a dependent adult who was unable to make his own decisions.

Samantha Hagemann, 43, entered her written plea Wednesday in Sioux County District Court to charges of first-degree theft and forgery. A habitual offender enhancement has been added to each charge, increasing the potential prison sentence to 15 years on each count.

According to court documents, Hagemann obtained money from May through November through ATM withdrawals, transactions at businesses and checks from the victim, who was a resident in a Hull, Iowa, nursing home.

Knowing the victim could not make decisions for himself, Hagemann continued to withdraw money from his account and went to the nursing home to collect checks, written out to her, from the victim. Court documents said that a third party would fill the checks out for the victim, and in at least one instance Hagemann changed the amount of the check to a different total.

