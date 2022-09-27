Remsen woman pleads guilty of stealing dependent adult's money

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Remsen, Iowa, woman pleaded guilty Monday of stealing more than $10,000 from a dependent adult who was unable to make his own decisions.

Samantha Hagemann, 43, entered a written plea in Sioux County District Court to an amended charge of second-degree theft, The charge was amended as part of a plea agreement, and a charge of forgery will be dismissed.

Hagemann's sentence was not spelled out in the plea agreement, and she faces up to five years in prison. She will be ordered to pay $19,450 in restitution to replace the stolen money. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 21.

Hagemann obtained money from May 2021 through November 2021 through ATM withdrawals, transactions at businesses and checks from the victim, who was a resident in a Hull, Iowa, nursing home.

Knowing the victim could not make decisions for himself, Hagemann continued to withdraw money from his account and went to the nursing home to collect checks, written out to her, from the victim. Court documents said that a third party would fill the checks out for the victim, and in at least one instance Hagemann changed the amount of the check to a different total.