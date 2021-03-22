Remsen woman pleads not guilty to insurance fraud

DES MOINES -- A Remsen, Iowa, woman has pleaded not guilty to attempting to file a fraudulent insurance claim after a car accident.
Stephanie Rink, 33, entered her written plea Monday in Plymouth County District Court to one count of insurance fraud.
According to court documents, Rink was involved in a single-car collision near Le Mars in June 2019 and a second collision in August 2019 in Remsen. Rink received $2,503 from her insurance company for damages sustained in the first collision. After the second collision, court documents said, Rink provided false information to her insurance company indicating damage from the June collision had been repaired, when it had not, in order to obtain additional insurance benefits.
She was arrested Feb. 25 after an Iowa Insurance Fraud Bureau investigation.
