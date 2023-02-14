ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Remsen, Iowa, woman was sentenced Monday to five years in prison for stealing thousands of dollars from a dependent adult who was unable to make his own decisions.

Samantha Hagemann, 44, pleaded guilty in September in Sioux County District Court to one count of second-degree theft, which was amended from first-degree theft as part of a plea agreement. A charge of forgery was dismissed.

Hagemann also must pay $19,450 in restitution to the victim's estate.

Hagemann obtained money from May 2021 through November 2021 through ATM withdrawals, transactions at businesses and checks from the victim, who lived in a Hull, Iowa, nursing home.

Knowing the victim could not make decisions for himself, Hagemann continued to withdraw money from his account and went to the nursing home to collect checks, written out to her, from the victim.