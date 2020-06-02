Report recommends Onawa teen be tried for murder, sex abuse as adult

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ONAWA, Iowa -- A juvenile court officer's report recommends that Jay Lee Neubaum's murder and sex abuse cases remain in district court rather than be transferred to juvenile court.

The report doubts the reasonable prospect that Neubaum, 17, could be rehabilitated in the short amount of time juvenile court services would have jurisdiction over his case.

If Neubaum were adjudicated in juvenile court, the court's supervision would be limited to 18 months past his 18th birthday. Neubaum turns 18 on Dec. 21.

Assistant Iowa Attorney General Monty Platz told District Judge Duane Hoffmeyer during a hearing Tuesday that he need only to look at the report to decide that Neubaum's case remain in Monona County District Court, where he is charged with the shooting death of a Mapleton, Iowa, teenager and the sexual assault of seven girls.

"They have made it clear that 18 months is nowhere near enough to rehabilitate a juvenile," Platz said of the juvenile court's report.

Public defender Laury Lau, who had requested the transfer of Neubaum's cases to juvenile court, said the Onawa teen has begun counseling and treatment since his release from custody in April, and other juvenile court programs could benefit him.