SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man charged with robbery is accused of threatening a city bus driver with a knife in order to get a $3.60 transfer slip.
Danny Longwell, 64, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a charge of first-degree robbery.
According to court documents, Longwell, who was listed as a transient living in Sioux City, boarded a Sioux City transit bus at approximately 7:15 a.m. Nov. 28 in the 3400 block of Gordon Drive and pretended to put money in the payment bucket. Longwell rode the bus to the Martin Luther King bus terminal downtown and when exiting the bus asked the bus driver for a transfer slip.
After the driver told him he hadn't paid when he got on the bus, court documents said, Longwell became upset and held a steak knife to the driver's face and demanded a transfer slip. The driver complied and gave him the slip. The unpaid bus fare totaled $3.60.