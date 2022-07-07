Robert Tiefenthaler appointed District 3B judge

SIOUX CITY -- Robert Tiefenthaler decided he'd take one last shot at his goal of becoming a judge.

A finalist for a spot in 2019, he was disappointed not to make the final cut again for an opening last year. When District Judge Jeffrey Poulson announced his upcoming retirement earlier this year, Tiefenthaler had already made up his mind about future applications.

"This one I was a little more committed that I was going to apply one last time," said Tiefenthaler, who lives in Sergeant Bluff and runs a private practice in Sioux City.

Knowing Gov. Kim Reynolds' 30-day deadline to name a new judge was coming up, Tiefenthaler said when he saw a 641 area code pop up on his caller ID at 10:03 Wednesday morning, he immediately answered. When he heard Reynolds' voice on the other end of the line, he knew this application had ended differently than the others, especially when she informed him of her decision to appoint him to the bench.

"It was definitely a relief, just the excitement of it," Tiefenthaler said. "This has been a lifelong professional dream of mine."

Born in Sioux City and raised in Breda, Iowa, Tiefenthaler, the son of Bonnie and Dean Tiefenthaler, received his bachelor's degree from the University of South Dakota and graduated from the University of South Dakota Law School in 1994. He's operated his own practice since 1999, handling mostly criminal defense, personal injury, worker compensation and juvenile law cases.

He was one of seven applicants for the position, which presides in Judicial District 3B covering Woodbury, Crawford, Ida, Monona, Plymouth and Sioux counties. Sioux City lawyer Andrea Buckley was the other finalist.

Having been a finalist before, Tiefenthaler said waiting for Reynolds' decision wasn't as stressful this time. His response when she called was simple.

"I said thank you very much and I hope to make her and the citizens of Iowa proud," he said.