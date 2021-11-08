Rochester put on probation for environmental violations

SIOUX CITY -- Getting involved in recycling old televisions and computers was a bad business decision, one that continued to get worse, Aaron Rochester said.

As he sought markets for the hazardous crushed glass containing lead from TVs and computer monitors, he and his investors continued to lose money, and the glass continued to pile up, ultimately leading to federal charges of illegally transporting and storing an estimated 16.7 million pounds of the hazardous waste.

"It was just a bad idea all around. I regret the fact that taxpayers have to come up with the money to clean up the glass," Rochester said Monday prior to his sentencing in U.S. District Court in Sioux City, where he pleaded guilty in March to unlawful storage of hazardous waste and unlawful transportation of hazardous waste while he operated his now-closed business, Recycletronics.

Rochester will be paying a large sum himself.

Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard Strand placed the 47-year-old Sioux City businessman and former city councilman on probation for three years and ordered him to pay $4.05 million in restitution. Rochester also must complete 100 hours of community service in the next four months.

Federal sentencing guidelines had called for a prison sentence of 12-18 months.

Strand said it was a unique environmental crime that didn't appear to involve greed or intentional pollution. He believed Rochester had gotten in over his head and began stockpiling and moving the hazardous waste, though he didn't have a federal permit to do so, while seeking a way out.

"It's clear this isn't a case in which Mr. Rochester was getting rich off this," Strand said. "I do find this is the rare case in which probation is the appropriate punishment."

Strand noted that Rochester has no criminal history, has been a public servant, continues to pay off medical bills for his wife's cancer treatment and has job opportunities that could enable him to pay restitution in amounts greater than his monthly payment plan. He made an initial payment of $2,000 Monday.

Rochester operated Recycletronics, a business that broke down and recycled components from TVs, computers and other electronics and also crushed and recycled cathode ray tubes, the glass video displays found in older televisions and computer monitors. The CRT glass contains lead and possibly other toxic materials.

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency investigator Adrienne Ciolli said Monday that Rochester began the business in 2012 and did ship some glass for recycling in 2012 and 2013 until it became cost prohibitive. She said Rochester continued to accept payments to receive shipments of CRT glass until February 2017.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources ordered Rochester to cease operations in March 2017 after it denied renewal of Recycletronics' CRT recycling permit because of non-compliance with state and federal regulations.

EPA investigators that same year visited stockpiles of CRT glass at Recycletronics at 1220 Steuben St. and locations Rochester leased at the Scandanavian Building at 1801-03 Fourth St., 3035 Highway 75 North, 1313 11th St. and 3313 Northbrook Drive, all in Sioux City; a rural Akron storage site; and two South Sioux City sites. At all the sites, class was stored in totes and boxes, often stacked on top of each other. In some cases, boxes had broken open and glass was lying on the ground.

Rochester reached a consent agreement with the EPA in 2017 and a lawsuit settlement with the DNR in December 2019 in which he was to annually ship at least three truckloads of the glass to an approved disposal facility. He never performed any of the cleanup work, EPA officials have said.

Rochester was indicted in September 2018.

Property owners or third parties have cleaned up some of the sites through agreements with the EPA. Approximately 8.4 million pounds remains stored indoors at the Akron site, and the Scandanavian Building has more than 496,000 pounds of glass warehoused inside. An estimated 3.38 million pounds of crushed glass is stored in totes outdoors at 2301 G St. in South Sioux City.

EPA testing in August detected lead contamination at the South Sioux City and Akron sites. The agency is continuing to determine the level of contamination and what type of mitigation may be needed. An EPA spokesman last month could not say if the contamination was in the soil or groundwater.

Ciolli said the EPA will remove the waste from those two sites under the federal Superfund program, which enables the agency to clean up contaminated sites.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.