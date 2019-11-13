Rock Rapids man driving combine arrested for OWI

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office received a report at 10:15 p.m. Friday that Cory Van Tilburg had consumed the beer and was driving a combine with a minor child.

A sheriff's deputy stopped Van Tilburg, 40, in a John Deere combine in the 2100 block of Goldfinch Avenue near Rock Rapids at 10:38 p.m. Van Tilburg failed two field sobriety tests at the scene and was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated and child endangerment, both misdemeanors. He refused to submit to a breath test at the Lyon County Jail, according to court documents.