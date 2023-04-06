PRIMGHAR, Iowa — A Rock Rapids, Iowa, man has been formally charged with murder in connection with his mother's fatal shooting last month.

Assistant O'Brien County Attorney Rachael Becker and Assistant Iowa Attorney General Scott Brown on Thursday filed a trial information charging Nathaniel Kassel with first-degree murder. His arraignment was scheduled for April 17 in O'Brien County District Court. He remains in custody on a $1 million bond.

Kassel, 41, is accused of shooting Jody Duskin in the head on March 22 in her Sheldon, Iowa, home. He was arrested two days later in South Dakota in possession of her car and two guns believed to be stolen from her home. A complaint filed in the case said Kassel was living with Duskin, but listed a Rock Rapids home for his address.

According to court documents, Kassel sent a message to family members the day before her body was found, telling them, "I'm killing Jody." Hours later, he was overheard having a phone conversation in which he said he "made a mistake and hurt someone."

On March 23, Kassel informed others Duskin, 62, was sick and could not make it to work. Another family member found Duskin's body that afternoon. Police found a .45-caliber shell casing and bullet at the scene.

Thursday's court filing contained no new details in the case.

If found guilty of first-degree murder, Kassel would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.