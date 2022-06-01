Rock Rapids woman arrested after running over deputy's foot

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa -- A Rock Rapids woman was arrested Monday after authorities say she ran over a sheriff's deputy's foot while driving away to avoid talking to him about a car accident.

The Lyon County Sheriff's deputy responded to a single-vehicle rollover at approximately 6:06 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 75 south of Rock Rapids. According to court documents, the deputy pulled up to the scene to talk to the driver, who was standing on the side of the highway and told the deputy that one of the minor passengers had pulled the emergency brake, causing him to roll the vehicle.

In the meantime, Mandy Davis was pulling away from the scene with the three passengers, all of whom were under age 18. The deputy followed her in his vehicle and, noticing a brake light was not working, stopped her to identify and talk to the children who had been in the rollover.

According to court documents, Davis told the deputy she was taking the children to the hospital, but had passed it already. The deputy told her to turn around and go to the hospital, where he would meet her. At the hospital, Davis took the three boys inside and came back out with two of them, who refused to tell the deputy their names. As they got back in her car, Davis told the two boys, who were not her children, not to talk to the deputy.

Davis then drove over the front of the deputy's foot while jumping the curb and leaving the parking lot, driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed, court documents said. The deputy and a backup officer pursued her to her home, where she had gotten out of the car and run inside with the two children. The deputy and the other officer followed her inside the house and chased her around a table before catching her. Davis continued to resist arrest while being handcuffed, court documents said.

Davis was booked into the Lyon County Jail on charges of assault on a peace officer with a dangerous weapon, interference with official acts and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She has posted bond.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.