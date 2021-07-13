 Skip to main content
Rock Valley man faces attempted murder charge in hit and run
Rock Valley man faces attempted murder charge in hit and run

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa -- A Rock Valley man accused of running over another man with his vehicle faces a charge of attempted murder.

Jaime Martinez Montiel, 39, also faces a charge of causing serious injury by vehicle in connection with the incident, which occurred early Sunday in the 1300 block of Main Street in Rock Valley.

According to a complaint filed in Sioux County District Court, Carlos Gutierrez Montelongo confronted Martinez Montiel, who was seated in his 2009 Ford Edge, at about 2:07 a.m. The two began arguing, and Gutierrez Montelongo stepped in front of the car. Martinez Montiel backed up, put the car in drive and hit Gutierrez Montelongo, knocking him to the ground and then ran over him and drove away. Gutierrez Montelongo was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Martinez Montiel was located about three hours later at his apartment. He admitted to police that he had struck Gutierrez Montelongo with his car, the complaint said.

